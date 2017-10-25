There is a new smart home camera in town and it’s called the WyzeCam. This product is said to rival the Nest Cam and other security cameras out there like the Blink XT camera and Lighthouse. We have a feeling the smart home game is about to get real and so we are becoming more interested in different smart devices.

The WyzeCam is an inexpensive smart home camera that captures Full HD 1080p images. The $19.99 price tag is definitely attractive in a market that is slowly being saturated. One of its many goals is to introduce technologies that improve lives at a much lower cost.

For a budget-friendly device, the WyzeCam, sure can do many things. It features a Night Vision, Two-way audio, built-in speaker and microphone, motion and sound detection real-time alerts, and smart sound recognition. The smart home camera allows continuous recording, microSD cards for storage expansion, time-lapse, and flexible build. Also offered with the Wyze Cam is a free 14-day cloud storage of images recorded automatically.

If you’re thinking the price is unbelievable, know that Wyze Labs believes in making major changes. Wyze Labs’ co-founder and COO has this to say: “We work relentlessly to cut down costs while maintaining the highest quality standards possible; and we keep our margins low. At the end of the day, that’s exactly what our customers want – quality products at affordable prices.”

Download Wyze from the Google Play Store

SOURCE: Wyze Labs