Smart thermostat isn’t synonymous to the Nest Thermostat just yet. There are other similar smart products we’ve featured including the Honeywell Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat and the Ecobee3 Lite as a more affordable choice. The latter was introduced October last year and now it’s getting a follow-up in the form of the Ecobee 4. Like the Next Learning Thermostat, this new Ecobee 4 also works with Amazon’s Alexa.

This next-gen smart thermostat takes advantage of the popular voice control service for a more efficient smart home experience. With Alexa, you can just speak commands if you want to control the thermostat. This one also includes a smart light switch and aims to bring voice recognition in other parts of the home.

The smart light switch is actually a room sensor that can measure the temperature and occupancy so it can provide comfort to everyone. With built-in Alexa, microphone, and speaker, we can expect the the Ecobee 4 to be a bestseller. In case you’re wondering, the device is also compatible with IFTTT, Samsung SmartThings, Apple HomeKit, and Amazon Echo.

Pre-order for the Ecobee 4 opened yesterday and will go on until the 15th of May. It’s the Monday after Mother’s Day so you can consider the smart thermostat as a gift for the ladies in your life.

Price tag of the Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat reads $249. You can get it online from Lowes, Amazon, Best Buy, or HomeDepot.

SOURCE: ecobee