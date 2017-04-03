The first quarter is over and BlackBerry recently held an earnings call headed by its CEO John Chen. The company has officially licensed its brand to three other OEMs namely Optiemus, TCL, and Merah Putih. These three have been busy working on new smartphone models but one of them is set to expand by rolling out a tablet. This new BlackBerry tablet will finally be a follow-up to the BlackBerry PlayBook.

Experiencing Android on a BlackBerry device has been possible even before the Android-powered smartphones PRIV, DTEK 50, and DTEK60 were introduced. The Playbook received Android apps over four years ago via Playbook OS 2.0. In the next few months, expect to hear from BlackBerry about this new Android tablet.

Aside from tablets, Chen said BlackBery may also expand to Internet of Things and Enterprise of Things devices. This tablet can extend to these services as per the CEO but we have no information when exactly or what size the tablet will be.

BlackBerry’s Executive Chairman and CEO John Chen said, “There is an incredible opportunity for connected devices to improve lives, but to realize its full potential, privacy and security must be embedded in every end point from the start. For example, companies providing medical monitoring devices must protect health data on the device, guarantee it connects securely to the healthcare system, and most importantly ensure that it cannot be hacked, BlackBerry Secure helps solve this triple threat.”

This isn’t a 100% done deal yet. Chen simply shared his excitement that one partner wants to build an Android tablet. The company will still go with the licensing business strategy and they will only receive royalty for every device sold. Let’s wait and see for further developments.

VIA: CrackBerry

SOURCE: BlackBerry