BlackBerry isn’t stopping anytime soon. The company is busy more than ever and may soon release a follow up to the BlackBerry KeyOne especially now that it has three licensees to carry the brand. We’re more familiar with TCL BB phones and for this year, TCL plans to introduce three new models. The news was shared by TCL Communications executive Nicolas Zibell. He said in an interview that they are currently working on a DTEK 50 and DTEK 60 follow-up.

The new TCL-designed phone will be another all-touchscreen model. This time though, the DTEK brand will be removed from the name. BlackBerry KeyOne was recently released, joining the numerous Android phones in the market plus the Alcatel line under TCL. Like the DTEK phones, this KeyOne is expected to be budget-friendly so more people can afford BlackBerry Android phones.

We have not much information on the specs, pricing, and availability but we can be certain TCL will deliver new phones. TCL is also believed to be finally releasing TCL-branded phones apart from the BlackBerry and Alcatel devices. Some people are also asking if TCL will ever work on a Palm-branded phone since it acquired the name last 2015. The webOS platform is now with LG who utilized the said software for smartwatches and TVs.

TCL Palm or BlackBerry KeyOne? TCL can release any new device this year but we’re looking forward to a new BlackBerry phone. We don’t want to see the smartphone pioneer die too so we want OEMs to continue working with the Canadian firm.

Interestingly, BlackBerry’s Indonesian partner is said to be now working on another phone. PT BB Merah Putih’s upcoming BlackBerry phone will be affordable and will come equipped with a 5.5-inch screen, 720p HD resolution, 4GB RAM, 32GB built-in storage, 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 processor, Dual-SIM support, and a 3000 mAh battery. This story is still unconfirmed so let’s take it with a grain of salt but here are the leaked images:

VIA: CNET