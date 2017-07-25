No doubt the BlackBerry KEYOne looks gorgeous and classy in silver but there are people who prefer the simple, classic black. We’re not exactly looking for it but the Canadian smartphone pioneer is believed to be introducing a Black Edition. The phone has been sighted on a Chinese website. We’re not sure if the black KEYOne will be ready in Canada and other parts of the world but the photos below prove there is indeed a BlackBerry KEYOne Black Edition.

Rumor has it this will go live on August 8 in China with a 4200 Yuan price tag which is around $622. We don’t think this is a mod or just a phone case but an actual black KEYOne. BlackBerry could have very well introduced the all black model when it was launched but TCL was once quoted saying there will only be a silver version.

The BlackBerry KEYOne was released in May but it was only a couple of weeks ago that the smartphone reached the US. We’ve heard a number of issues about it including the not so durable display but the company already strengthened the display and tested it in the real world. This was after failing Zach Nelson’s Durability Bend Test due to minimal adhesive display.

To review the specs, the BlackBerry KEYOne sports a small 4.5-inch touch display, HD resolution Corning Gorilla Glass 4 screen, 12MP rear camera, 8MP selfie camera (wide-angle lens), and a 3505mAh battery with Quick Charge technology.

VIA: Berrylink