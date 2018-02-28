BlackBerry has proudly announced over on Twitter some good news that will make loyal fans in the United States delighted. The BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition will be ready for sale on key online retailers in the country after months of waiting. It’s only a special variant of the phone since the KEYOne has been available since last year but with a limit–the phone was exclusively available on AT&T as its first US mobile carrier. Well, that was before. BlackBerry has finally decided to sell the KEYOne to more people.

From being an exclusive phone offering by AT&T, the device was also spotted in a Chinese online store. The BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition then reached India and then expanded to other regions. The Black Edition, specifically, is readily available in Canada, India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Japan.

This BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition features a 4.5-inch touchscreen, 1080 x 1920 HD resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 4 display, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, 8MP selfie shooter with a wide-angle lens, 12MP rear camera, and a 3505mAh battery with Quick Charge tech. There’s no mention which online retailers will sell the smartphone but we’re guessing the more popular ones will have the special BlackBerry KEYone like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H among others.

#BlackBerry #KEYone Black Edition is coming soon to select online US retailers 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wXZdUGa1gu — BlackBerry Mobile (@BBMobile) February 27, 2018

SOURCE: BlackBerry