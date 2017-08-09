Remember the BlackBerry KEYOne? The black limited edition first arrived as an exclusive offering in India with 64GB built-in storage and some 4GB RAM. This was after it was spotted in a Chinese online store. It was then followed by a custom Gold Plated edition but at this point, we’re really more curious if the other color model will be available in other regions. Looks like that is the plan as BlackBerry Mobile just shared a video teaser for IFA.

The new BlackBerry KEYOne Black Edition will be available in more countries. This expanded availability is expected to bring more sales to the Canadian smartphone pioneer that has been through a rough patch but has since decided to join the Android game. The teaser mentions the IFA in Berlin so we’re assuming the phone will be demoed and shown off in Germany, possibly begin pre-order, and soon be ready in select key markets apart from India and Canada.

To review the specs and features, this special limited edition black BlackBerry KEYOne comes equipped with the following: a 4.5-inch touch screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 4 display, 1080 x 1920 HD resolution, 12MP rear camera 8MP selfie camera with a wide-angle lens, and a 3505mAh battery with Quick Charge technology.

SOURCE: BBMobile