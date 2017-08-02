It was only last week that a black version of the BlackBerry KEYOne was spotted in a Chinese online store. We knew it was arriving soon and true enough, the phone is now ready for commercial release, at least, in India. This version was officially unveiled in New Delhi at a special event. Optiemus, BlackBerry’s partner in the country, will sell the smartphone via Amazon.

Beginning August 8, the latest BlackBerry-powered Android phone will be available in limited edition black for Rs. 39,990 which is about $626. If you have an American Express Card and sign up with Vodafone, you can receive up to 75GB extra data for the first three months. As with the original KEYOne model, this one comes equipped with the same features and specs: 4.5-inch screen, 1620 x 1080 pixel resolution, microSD card slot, octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, 3505 mAh battery capacity, and QWERTY keyboard.

The two are not completely similar as the normal version sports 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard while this Limited Edition Black has been updated with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The two elements still make this phone a mid-range device. It actually sounds tempting despite the high price but unfortunately, you can’t get it if you don’t live in India. The BlackBerry KEYone Limited Edition Black is exclusive to India courtesy of Optiemus.

VIA: CrackBerry