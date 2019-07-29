Xiaomi dropped the Black Shark 2 last March and a few months later, it’s getting a follow-up. It won’t be the Black Shark 3 yet–just the Black Shark 2 Pro. This is the first time Xiaomi is adding a Pro to the name so expect it will be more powerful than ever. It’s the third gaming phone from the Black Shark series and we believe it won’t be the last. The device has hit AnTuTu recently with benchmarks scores that are impressive.

The official announcement of the Black Shark 2 will be on July 30. Xiaomi will have a press event in Beijing where the new gaming phone will be presented. The phone is already said to run on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus as per a benchmark sighted for a Black Shark DTL-A0 device.

No doubt it’s for the Black Shark 2 Pro although details are scarce. We just know of the new SD 855 Plus chipset, 2340 × 1080 display resolution, 256GB onboard storage, and 12GB of RAM. Design-wise, we don’t expect much change. Only the major specs inside will be upgraded.

AnTuTu lists the Black Shark phone scores 405,598 points. That’s up by 8% from the 375,592 points of the previous Black Shark 2. CPU, GPU, and MEM scores have also improved by 3.3%, 14.7%, and 11.7%, respectively.

Nothing is certain but AnTuTu is guessing the Snapdragon 855 Plus is coupled with a UFS 3.0 flash memory. The performance is said to be improved more because of the newer storage. Like the Black Shark 2, we expect the Pro variant will also be durable. It may also be released in Europe and could also work with a Gamepad 2.0.

Xiaomi is also releasing Black Shark 2 Pro globally like its predecessors. We’re looking forward to the official announcement from the Chinese OEM. We also can’t wait to test it for a more comprehensive review and the same durability test.