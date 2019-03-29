The Black Shark 2 is arriving very soon in Europe. We’ve been saying this for a couple of months now. Xiaomi finally launched the new gaming phone in China last March 18 but we had no idea when it would be ready in other regions. The EU website of Black Shark 2 has gone online, listing the phone variants: Shadow Black with 8GB of RAM plus 128GB onboard storage and the Frozen Silver 12GB with 256GB memory. Price starts at €549,00 which is about $617 when converted.

Black Shark’s price for the phone already includes free shipping and tax. You can order for a unit now and shipping will begin on April 1, Monday.

The Xiaomi Black Shark 2 runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB or 12GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB built-in storage. It features Direct Touch Multilayer Liquid Cooling, Black Shark Gaming AI, and the world’s lowest latency touch.

The gaming phone will be available in several regions and countries in Europe: Austria, Bulgaria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Republic of Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, France, Finland, Greece, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Ireland, Luxembourg, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and United Kingdom.



Black Shark 2 Gaming Phone Key Specs:

• OS: Android 9.0 Pie

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

• Display: 6.39-inch, Always-on display, 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, 19.5:9 ratio

• Dimensions: 163.6 x 75 x 8.8 mm

• Weight: 205g

• Battery: 4000 mAh

• RAM: 8GB or 12GB

• Storage: 128GB or 256GB

• Cam: 48 MP (f/1.8, 1/2″, 0.8µm, PDAF); 12 MP (f/2.2, (telephoto), 1.0µm, PDAF, 2x optical zoom( (rear)

• Cam: 20 MP, f/2.0, 0.9µm (front)

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector

SOURCE: Black Shark