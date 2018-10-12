Xiaomi made another impression earlier this year with the launch of the Black Shark. It’s a new gaming phone that comes with 8GB of RAM and an 18:9 display. The sub-brand phone rivals the Razer Phone ever since its official launch in April. The device soon topped AnTuTu as part of June’s Best Performing Phone list so we know it definitely has potential. We have yet to test the phone but we just heard a 2nd-gen model is already in the works.



The Black Shark 2 gaming phone from Xiaomi is one idea but there aren’t many markets that have the Black Shark. Its official website though just posted ‘Sharks approaching’. Whatever will be unleashed soon is said to guarantee better gaming experiences. And oh, there aren’t real sharks.

The Black Shark phone could also be released globally. At the moment, only China sells the gaming device.

We look forward to more locations getting the smartphone. For now, here is a review of the Xiaomi Black Shark phones: 5.99-inch IPS LCD, 2160 × 1080 pixel resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, Adreno 630 graphics processor, 60Hz, 6GB or 8GB RAM, 4000mAh e’s a 4,000mAh battery with QuickCharge 3.0 support. There’s the standard USB-C cable.

No word on release date and pricing yet. We’ll let you know once ready.

SOURCE: BlackShark