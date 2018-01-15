Sony has yet to release the new Xperia phones but we’ve been seeing them a lot lately. We’ve seen them at the CES 2018 last week. We were expecting they would be formally announced at the Mobile World Congress next month but Sony decided to unveil them earlier after all the image renders, videos, and several leaks. The next-gen Xperia phones have been sighted once again but now they are legit and ready for pre-order on Best Buy.

Best Buy says release date will be February 16, 2018 and now we’ve got the prices. The Sony Xperia XA2 costs $349.99 while the XA2 Ultra is $449.99. The budget-friendly Xperia L2 is only $249.99. Their designs are similar but color options are different. The Sony Xperia XA2 4 will be out in Black, Blue, Pink, and Silver while the XA2 Ultra will also be available in the same colors except for Blue that’s been replaced by Gold. The Xperia L2 only has Black, Pink, and Gold versions.

Sony will release the phones on February 16 but Best Buy won’t ship them out until March 29, Thursday. They are offered unlocked which means you can use any SIM from any mobile carrier in the United States but you can avail of the following Accidental Damage Plans: Sony Xperia XA2 (1-year plan – $79.99, 2-year – $99.99), Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra (1-year plan – $99.99, 2-year – $124.99), and Sony Xperia L2 (1-year plan – $59.99, 2-year – $74.99).

SOURCE: Best Buy (1),(2),(3)