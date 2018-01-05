Earlier this week, Sony Xperia L2 and XA2 image renders were made public. These phones are expected to be the latest low-budget and mid-range smartphone offering from the Japanese electronics giant. The two will be joined by the XA2 Ultra variant and we’re expecting the trio will be introduced at the CES 2018 tech event happening next week. Sony is due to introduce new phones this quarter and we’re assuming the Xperia XA, XA2 Ultra, and the L2 will be the brand’s newest products.

The Sony Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra are already Sony’s third-gen XA phones. We saw their images leaked with dual selfie cameras (Ultra only), making us excited since phones with dual selfie cams are not common. We know there are many devices that have dual rear cameras but not so much with dual selfie shooters.

The XA2 is said to have a 5.2-inch display screen, 1080 x 1920 full HD resolution, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm, and a Snapdragon 630 processor. The XA2 Ultra model will have a bigger 6.0-inch screen and 4GB RAM plus 64GB onboard storage while the Xperia XA1 will have a smaller 5.0-inch with 720 x 1280 display resolution. When it comes to imaging, the XA2 will have a 21MP rear camera and a 7MP selfie camera. The Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra will have the same 21MP main shooter and a dual 15MP selfie cameras. Both sides can record 4K videos.

The Sony Xperia L2 will be another budget-friendly device with low specs, running only Nougat. There’ no hint if it will still receive Oreo.

