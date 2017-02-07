The launch of LG’s newest smartwatches, the LG Watch Sport and the LG Watch Style are just a couple of days away but the curious wearable-interested market just can’t help themselves. New photos of the more affordable and more fashion-forward Watch Style have been leaked courtesy of a “Best Buy employee” of an news site. The photos more or less confirm the information that we’ve been hearing for the past few weeks and if you’re a fan of LG’s products, you might get excited about this one.

As expected, the smartwatch is circular and indeed has a single button on the right side. What we can’t see is if it has the rotating crown button that has previously been rumored. This button will supposedly make it easier for users to access specific apps and features, so hopefully, it really is there. The straps seem to be the standard 20 or 22mm width, but another thing that has been rumored about this watch is that it will have interchangeable bands. Hopefully that is still true.

The LG Watch Style will have a 1.2” 360×360 P-OLED display and will have 512MB RAM and 240 mAh battery. It is water and dust resistant with its IP67 certification but will not have heart rate monitor and other sensors like GPS and barometer that the other smartwatch, the LG Watch Sport will supposedly have.

We can expect the LG Watch Style to be a little cheaper than the other wearable, since it also won’t have 3G or 4G support. The LG Watch Sport will have SIM card support so it can stand alone and this also means it will probably be a bit expensive. We’ll find out all the details on February 9.

VIA: GSM Arena