ASUS isn’t exactly quiet the past few weeks and months but it’s preparing to launch the ZenFone 5 which is the obvious follow-up to the ZenFone 4 series. The Taiwanese tech giant has just rolled out the ASUS ZenFone Max Plus (M1) with a Full View screen and 4130mAh battery and it seems it’s not slowing down anytime soon. Aside from these new phones, ASUS is also releasing ZenUI updates. We can expect more ZenFone 5 variants will be released and spread out in 2018 but for now, let’s focus on the flagship ZenFone 5.

Usually, ASUS launches the new ZenFone devices during the 3rd quarter or summer season each year. This early, we’re seeing illustrations of the ZenFone 5 series. The device is said to launch at the upcoming Mobile World Congress so Barcelona will be more interesting this year given Huawei and LG won’t be showing off their premium flagship phones.

The ASUS ZenFone 5 is known as the ASUS X00PD model. The images here are from a manual so they could be closer to reality. So far, we know the display will measure 5.7-inches in its 18:9 glory. There will be a rear fingerprint sensor, dual cameras in vertical orientation with unknown megapixels, metal case unibody, MicroUSB port, 1.4 GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, probably a 4000mAh batt, dual-SIM support, and a MicroSD card slot. Running the ASUS ZenFone 5 is Android 8.0 Oreo OS out of the box.

We’re not quite sure about the ZenFone 5 name. We remember ZenFone 5 phones were launched in 2014. A ZenFone 5 LTE even went live in Taiwan over three years ago. We were told the ZenFone 5 was ready for Android 4.4 and the mid-tier ZenFone 5 Lite was presented. Will ASUS skip the ‘5’? We’re not sure because there’s already the ZenFone 6.

