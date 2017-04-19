As early as January, we learned that the ASUS ZenFone 3 would be receiving Android 7.0 Nougat update. Thing is, there are a number of ZenFone 3 variants so we’ll have to wait for ASUS to release update for each one. The standard variant already received the chunky OS followed by the Deluxe version. Now it’s the ZenFone 3 Laser’s turn to get a taste of the Android dessert.

Nougat for the ZenFone 3 Laser is now ready for download. Wait for the OTA update for the new firmware. If you haven’t received an alert yet, you can always check manually. Proceed to Setting> About> System Update to see if it’s ready.

Take note that update version should be V14.2015.1701.13. If you own a ZenFone 3 Laser, make sure your Internet connection is always on. This Android Nougat update will bring a number of changes like enable FET VoLTE and VoWiFi, remove “Share Link”, delete some redundant app shortcuts (Flashlight, System update, Splendid, and Audio Wizard), Quick Settings’ support for multiple pages, removal of Shake Shake from ZenMotion, absence of some live wallpapers, and a new layout on the home workspace.

After this ZenFone 3 Laser, we can expect the ZenFone 3 Zoom smartphone to receive Android 7.0 Nougat update next.

SOURCE: ASUS