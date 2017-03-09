It took a while to get here, but the standard variants of the ASUS Zenfone 3 (not the Deluxe models) are now getting a taste of Android Nougat. Par for the course for ASUS, there are a lot of variants for the Zenfone 3, so we need to tell you that the update is only rolling out to the standard 5.2-inch and 5.5-inch Zenfone 3 variants.

Officially, the 5.2-inch and 5.5-inch Zenfone 3’s are the ZE520KL and the ZE552KL respectively, and it is only for these models that the Android Nougat update will be arriving. Users of the Zenfone 3 Max, Zenfone 3 Laser, Zenfone 3 Zoom, and the higher-end Zenfone 3 Deluxe will have to wait for the next few announcements from ASUS.

The update will bring not only Android 7.0, but a number of new features as well. ASUS says that users should expect a new look for the UI, and a more streamlined app drawer which removes some redundant app icons for internal settings. There’s also a new “touch key” feature where you bring up a context menu on a “tap and hold” action – which means this is ASUS’s answer to the iPhone’s “force touch” feature.

The update will roll out fully on OTA, so ASUS reminds users to back up their data before they run the update. The company says that the Nougat operating system will eat up a bit more storage than the Marshmallow one, so better back up your files just in case. Check out the source links for more info.

SOURCE: ASUS ZE520KL, ZE552KL