ASUS has finally released the Android 7.0 Nougat update for the Zenfone 3. The 2016 flagship phone is now ready for the chunky and chewy update so don’t be surprised if you get an OTA notification. The company announced on its Facebook page that they are giving away five free clear cases for every variant of the Zenfone 3. That’s the 5.5 and 5.2 models.

For those interested to get a new Zenfone or receive one protective case for free, just like and share the post on Facebook and tag three friends to get a chance to win a new Android smartphone from the Taiwanese tech giant. Make sure your post is set to public so ASUS employees will be able to notice you.

The Zenfone 3 is the first ASUS device that is getting the Nougat update apart from the recently announced Zenfone AR that will have Android 7.0 out of the box. As with most Nougat-powered phones, this one will have a better doze mode, multi-tasking or multi-window view, more new emoji, quick switch between apps, VulKan API, VR mode, new Doze on the go, and bundled notifications among others.

Note that the ASUS Zenfone 3 and its many variants are now up for purchase. This is different from the Zenfone 3 Zoom that was introduced just last week.

SOURCE: ASUS