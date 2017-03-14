ASUS has rolled out the Nougat software update ready for the ZenFone 3 Deluxe ZS570KL variant. We noted this good news last week and even back in January. Actually, we don’t just care about the ZenFone 3 as other phones from the Taiwanese OEM deserve the same Android 7.0 Nougat OS update.

This timing is perfect because the ZenFone 4 series is about to be introduced probably in May or just before Summer begins. Actually, we’re excited for this particular variant because it means ASUS has been making good progress. The ASUS ZenFone 3 is just one. There’s also the Deluxe and Ultra variant.

Update was posted online on ASUS ZenTalk. Over-The-Air notification should be arriving soon but you have the power to check manually within Settings> About> System Update. This Android Nougat 7.0 includes the ZenUI upgrade, default launcher, Quick Settings, removal of “Share Link” and “PC Suit, improved NFC performance, customizable quick settings, and enhanced Doze Mode.

This Nougat update is particularly for the ZenFone 3 Deluxe model number ZS550KL. It’s the model that you will see on on the ASUS Store. To review, here are the specs of the ASUS ZenFone 3 Deluxe: 5.5-inch FullHD IPS LCD display, 1080p resolution, dual SIM support (microSD/nano SIM slot), Cat 6 LTE, 802.11ac MU-MIMO WiFi, 3000mAh battery, and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.

SOURCE: ASUS