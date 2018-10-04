Gaming phones are here to say. The era has just begun. Thanks to Razer for starting it when the Razer Phone last year. A few OEMs followed like Xiaomi, Huawei, and ASUS and we believe others will also follow. Xiaomi has the Pocophone F1 while Huawei has the Honor Play. ASUS already has the Republic of Gamers so it makes sense the company will also release its own gaming phone. As early as June, we learned about the ASUS ROG Phone and thought it’s the mobile gaming phone you deserve.

The ASUS ROG Phone may be an overkill but you can choose from the many variants available depending on your preference.

The phone went up for pre-order on a Finnish website last month. If you want, there are more mobile gaming accessories ready to blow your mind.

ASUS is launching the gaming phone in the United States with a big launch happening on October 18, 2018. ASUS North America recently posted an event poster on Twitter. The ASUS ROG Phone is definitely coming Stateside but we don’t have many details to share with you like pricing, mobile carrier availability, and release date.

To review the ASUS ROG Phone’s specs and features, there’s a 6.0-inch 18:9 AMOLED screen, FHD+, 2160 x 1080 resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass, HDR 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB or 512GB storage, 12MP with dual rear cameras, 8MP selfie shooter, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and Android 8.1 Oreo.