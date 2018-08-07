The ASUS ROG Phone may be the gaming phone you deserve. We can’t say for sure if it is the ultimate one because we haven’t gotten our hands on the device. We’re looking forward to it reaching the market so we can do a proper hands-on treatment and comprehensive review. For now, we’ll settle on online features. Yet to arrive this 3rd quarter, the ultimate gaming phone from the Republic of Gamers brand is being described as an epitome of overkill for a phone.

We’ve been expecting the smartphone to be sold for USD $700. That is still affordable compared to the premium flagships from the top brands. We have no idea when it will be released in the US exactly but the Asus ROG phone is now up for pre-order on Telia–a Swedish-Finnish mobile network operator. The product page is accessible so feel free to place your order if you can understand the language and if you think you can receive the phone.

There is no formal announcement but the gaming phone is a hot topic on Reddit. The phone is listed with a €999 price tag (inclusive of 24% vat) which reads about $1,158 so the price we noted earlier isn’t true.

The device doesn’t just offer gameplay. The full-power smartphone is meant for gaming. It delivers a console-like gaming experience. There are three programmable keys that release the screen gameplay. Since ASUS knows you will be using the phone for hours, it added a powerful cooling system to keep the device cool. It will still perform well during those hot gaming sessions as made possible by the AeroActive Cooler.

If you pre-order the ASUS ROG now, you can receive a free pair of ROG Delta Type-C headset worth €199 ($230). Delivery is listed as Week 38. That’s around September 17 in the calendar. The phone can also be availed with monthly payments of €27.75 ($32) for 36 months.

ASUS ROG Phone Key Specs:

• OS: Android 8.1 Oreo

• Display: 6.0-inch 18:9 AMOLED panel, FHD+, 2160 x 1080 resolution, HDR 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core, Adreno 630

• Dimensions: 158.8 x 76.2 x 8.7mm

• Weight: 200g

• Battery:

• RAM: 8GB

• Storage: 128GB or 512GB

• Cam: 12MP with f/1.8, 4-axis OIS, dual pixel PDAF and 8MP (dual rear)

• Cam: 8MP with f/2.0, 24mm (front)

• Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0

VIA: Reddit

SOURCE: Telia