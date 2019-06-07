The ASUS ROG Phone is one impressive Android gaming phone and we believe it is due for a follow-up. There are only a few gaming smartphones in the market but ASUS’ entry stands out for many reasons. The next-gen model will be unveiled soon. It will still be an affordable flagship offering and it may be out next quarter. Unlike the original ASUS ROG Phone, the second model is coming a bit late but expect major improvements and new features.

The ASUS ROG Phone 2 may come earlier in China next month as per a recent post on Weibo. The Taiwanese tech giant has been working with Tencent Games to come up with more games optimized for the smartphone.

Tencent Games is an ideal partner for ASUS because of its wide reach. Fortnite and PUBG are two of the very best and most popular mobile games right now so we believe ASUS can leverage what the game publisher can offer.

Don’t be confused because Tencent also teamed up with Razer to bring games for the Razer Phone 3. This only shows the gaming phone industry is on its way up. The potential is big that OEM’s are encouraged to focus on their gaming phones.

There is no information on Asus ROG Phone 2 specs and features yet but we’re looking forward to Snapdragon 855 processor plus high RAM and memory options. Cameras may be improved but we don’t expect ASUS will focus on imaging. Refresh rates may be faster and better.

The ASUS ROG Phone 2 may be released in Taiwan first and then China. The rest of Asia may receive the gaming smartphone immediately. As for Europe and the United States, it may take a while. Don’t worry, ASUS isn’t banned in the US so there won’t be any problem with is North American release.