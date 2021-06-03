After the unveiling of the ASUS ZenFone 8 and ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip, the Taiwanese tech giant may still introduce another smartphone. Not much details are available ready but we believe it will be another powerful Android phone. An unknown ASUS phone has reached TENAA which meant the phone is almost ready and will be released soon in China and other key markets. Listed as model number ASUS_I007D, this device is believed to be the VODKA phone as previously sighted in a source code.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5‘s kernel source code was earlier examined. XDA spotted the codename back in March. Very little were known then but there were mentions of two other products: PICASSO and SAKE. Those two turned out to be the ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip and ASUS ZenFone 8.

The Vodka device could be another variant of the Asus ZenFone 8 series. It could be the ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini. It could also be another gaming smartphone powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. An image render shows the Snapdragon logo on an Asus phone.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 Series runs on Snapdragon 888. It’s possible the company is working on another phone with Qualcomm. It could be gaming-centric once again.

As per the TENAA document, the ASUS phone features a large 6.78-inch OLED screen, 3840mAh battery, 512GB onboard storage, 16GB of RAM, and a triple rear camera (64MP + 12MP sensors), and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Android 11 will be ready out of the box but we’re assuming it can be updated to Android 12. The device is said to weigh 217.7 grams and measures 172.92 x 77.33 x 9.55mm.