The ASUS ZenFone 8 series is highly anticipated. We’re expecting there will be different variants including the Asus Zenfone 8 Mini. We’ve featured the phones here before like that Asus Zenfone 8 Mini possibly coming with a Snapdragon 888 processor and an 120Hz OLED screen. A ASUS ZenFone 8 launch teaser was then leaked for the May 12 event. Some details were also confirmed like that IP68 rating and 3.5mm jack. Image renders also surfaced last week. As for the ASUS Zenfone 8 Mini, its specs and features have been leaked over on Twitter.

According to a source, the Asus Zenfone 8 Mini will come with a 5.9-inch Full HD+ resolution, Samsung E4 AMOLED, Gorilla Glass Victus for protection, 120Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device will run on the premium Snapdragon 888 chipset by Qualcomm, with 16GB of RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

When it comes to imaging, there will be a 64MP IMX686 primary camera, 12MP wide angle, and a macro shooter. There will be three microphones and OZO audio. The phone is said to weigh 169 grams and measure 148 x 68.5 x 8.9mm.

The selfie camera of the ASUS ZenFone Mini 8 is 12 megapixels. Both camera systems offer EIS. The cameras are also capable of 8K shooting and 4K slow-mo videos at 120fps. Expect Hi-Fi audio playback via headphone jack plus dual speakers.

There’s also the standard WiFi 6, FM, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and 5G. The phone will also feature a linear vibration motor. The ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini will run on Android 11 OS topped by ZenUI 8.