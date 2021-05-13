ASUS has finally and officially announced the new ZenFone 8 series. There are two variants available: the ASUS ZenFone 8 and the ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip. In a special launch event, the Taiwanese tech giant introduced the two new Android phones that are big in performance yet compact in size. Both devices are easy-to-handle and promise top-notch mobile performance as made possible by the Snapdragon 888 processor and a 4000mAh battery. The cameras are also powerful, thanks to the sensors made by Sony.

The Asus ZenFone 8 also features an impressive 5.9-inch screen with 120 Hz AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, WiFi 6E technology with 6 GHz support, 16GB of RAM (max), and up to 256gb onboard UFS 3.1 storage. The display is also HDR10+ certified and features 112% DCI-P3 color gamut plus Delta-E < 1 color accuracy.

The Zenfone 8 measures 148 x 68.5 x 8.9 mm. It already comes with in-display fingerprint sensor. When it comes to imaging, the primary camera offers 64 megapixels. It uses a Sony IMX686 sensor with f1/.8 aperture and OIS plus dual LED flash and PDAF. There’s also a 12MP ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX363 sensor, Dual PDAF autofocus, and 113-degree field of view. The other camera can shoot 1080p/60fps video or 4K/60fps.

The selfie camera is 12 megapixels and also uses a Sony IMX663 sensor. The front-facing shooter also makes an impression with its Dual PDAF, f/2.45 lens, 76.5-degree FOV, and 4K/60fps or 1080p/60fps video capture. Audio performance is top-notch with the three microphones, mic focus, digital wind filter, and acoustic focus settings.

The ASUS ZenFone 8 is ready in Obsidian Black and Horizon Silver. The rear is frosted-finish antiglare glass. It’s already IP68 water and dust resistant. No information on exact pricing but it could be around $800 or lower.

ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip

The ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip is basically the same but with a different camera system. It has a flip-up camera that lets you use the main camera as a selfie camera. This means high quality selfies as made possible by the 64MP IMX686 main sensor, 12MP IMX363 sensor (ultra wide), and 8MP OmniVision sensor (telephoto).

As described, the phone comes equipped with the following: Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, microSD card slot, 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 1080p+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass 6. The display offers the same color rendering and HDR10+ certification.

There is also an under display fingerprint reader plus a Smart Key. It’s powered by a 5000mAh battery with 30W HyperCharge. Expect faster wireless connectivity with the Wi-Fi 6E support. There is no 3.5mm headphone jack but the audio is excellent, thanks to its Hi-Res Audio certification, NXP mono amps (TFA9874), and Dirac Research-tuned speakers.