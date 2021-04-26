The Asus Zenfone 8 series has been leaked several times. It was shown off here a few weeks ago together with the LG Stylo 7 and the Samsung Galaxy A52. The phone was mentioned to have a Flip and Mini variant. The latter is said to come with a 120Hz OLED screen and run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The ZenFone 8 will be ASUS’ latest flagship series offering. It will be “Big on Performance” yet “Compact in Size” as per the event teaser on the company’s website.

The big event is happening in about 16 days. It will be on May 12, 2021, 1:00 PM (New York, UTC-5; Berlin 7:00 PM UTC+2; Taipei (May 13,1:00 AM UTC+8). Not much has been revealed by ASUS yet but some details have surfaced. There may be a number of variants to be announced including a regular ASUS ZenFone 8, ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini, ASUS ZenFone 8 Pro, and the ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip.

ASUS last unveiled the ROG Phone 5. The ASUS ZenFone 8 series will follow. As for the ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini, this one is said to come with a 5.9-inch 120Hz OLED screen. It could also offer 2400×1080 HD+ resolution and a 64MP Sony IMX686 and Sony IMX663 camera system.

The regular ASUS ZenFone 8 may arrive with a large 6.67-inch Samsung OLED display with full HD+ resolution. As for the ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini, this device was once listed by the Android team.