Google launched ARCore for Android devices in August last year. It’s augmented reality for mobile phones that was first supported on the Pixel and Galaxy S8. More devices have received similar support and we know more will be added in the coming months as the augmented reality platform is now usable. The ARCore 1.0 for developers were also introduced during the Mobile World Congress so we can expect more related apps will be ready. The technology was given focus at the MWC 2018 and we already know what Google wants for web-based augmented reality.

Next phones to receive ARCore support are the latest premium flagship phones from Samsung. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ will get to enjoy ARCore. The timing is just right as there are now more than 85 apps that take advantage of ARCore. This means upon getting the update on your Samsung S9 or S9+, you can further enjoy augmented reality with the ARCore apps. Some of the famous AR apps we know include ‘Just a Line’ by Google, eBay, and IKEA Place.

The things people only get to experience on the ASUS ZenFone Pro or Lenovo Phab2 Pro before, you can now enjoy on your Pixel, Samsung Galaxy S8, or Galaxy S9 phones. Here are some of the ARCore-related apps you can now try: Just A Line, Atom Visualizer, Google Street View, and Maps.

VIA: Android Police