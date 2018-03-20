If you’ve ever dreamed of turning your house into an IKEA showroom, now is your chance. Well, at least you can do it virtually. The IKEA Place app which was released for iOS devices last year is now finally available for Android devices so users can see what the furniture or accessories will look like in any part of their house before they decide on making a purchase. The app includes 3D models of thousands of items in their catalog and is powered by Grokstyle for its visual search.

Through the power of augmented reality technology, you can now see how a piece of furniture or decoration from IKEA will look like in whichever room you’re planning to put them in. You will be able to see 3D and true-to-scale models of more than 3,200 products available in the IKEA catalog. It aims to give you an “accurate impression of the furniture’s size, design and functionality” to help you decide on whether or not to purchase the items you’re thinking of buying.

Before you “place” the furniture, you need to make sure the room has good lighting and that the floor is non-reflective and clutter free. Hold the phone at waist level and scan an empty piece of the floor by moving your device around. Then you can look through the list of available products and place it and if you need to add more products, scan an empty space again and choose the new products again.

To use the visual search, tap the button in the left-hand corner and adjust the frame to fit around the object you’re looking for. It will then search through the catalog to match the object and you can look through the results for the closest product. You can download the IKEA Place app from the Google Play Store for free.

SOURCE: Ikea