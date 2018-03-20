Some people say eBay is not as popular as before. We don’t remember the last time we logged on to the site to buy or sell something but we know many people who still turn to it. The service may need some improvements so it’s introducing a new solution that involves augmented reality or AR. The idea is sellers can choose for themselves the USPS flat rate box for whatever products they are shipping to buyers. This app is built specifically on Google’s ARCore platform. AR experiences on Android are slowly being introduced and hopefully, with the introduction of this eBay AR feature, more apps and services will follow.

Environmental understanding and motion tracking are being used by eBay here. It places a real-world product or item inside what they call “virtual shipping boxes” so viewers can have an idea how it can and will be packaged. The size of the box can be selected. The box can even be moved around. Even the inside of the box can be previewed so they can see what USPS Flat Rate shipping box they can choose and pay for.

eBay’s latest AR technology will benefit not only sellers but also the buyers who can be OC when it comes to packaging or shipment. So whatever item you need to buy or be packed, you can “see” and calculate fees in “real-time”

eBay’s Head of Mobile James Meeks has this to say about the new feature: “By coupling Google’s ARCore platform with premiere AR technology built at eBay, we are continuing to make the selling experience more seamless. This technology is just one example of the types of innovation we’re working on to transform eBay. It demonstrates our continual innovation on behalf our sellers to help them save time and remove barriers.”

SOURCE: eBay