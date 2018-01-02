We believe Nokia has many plans this 2018. We’re already anticipating for the Nokia 1 budget Android Go phone and the Nokia 9 with dual selfie cameras. The latter just hit the FCC so we know it’s arriving very soon. We already had an idea about the Nokia 9 features when we saw the updated Nokia camera app a few weeks ago.

A recent APK teardown reveals a number of new information that may surprise you. The Nokia 1 has been mentioned again. There’s also a reference to a Nokia 4, Nokia 9, and a Nokia 7 Plus. We don’t think the Nokia 4 will still push through because the number means unlucky in the Chinese culture. As for the Nokia 9, it’s just a matter of time before the company makes an official announcement. What we’re more interested in is the Nokia 7 Plus which we’re assuming is a higher-specced Nokia 7.

This screenshot shows APK files of the Camera from an Android Oreo Beta-powered Nokia 5. There are references to several Nokia phones such as the Nokia 1, Nokia 2, Nokia 3, Nokia 4, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, Nokia 7, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8, and Nokia 9. That’s just about all the numbers one would think it’s simply a standard naming convention for files but the inclusion of “plus” on the Nokia 7 Plus means these are phone models.

The files date back to 2016 so anything could have happened already. We’re not expecting that Nokia 4. We’ve seen the Nokia 2, 5, 7, and 8. New models are the Nokia 1, Nokia 9, and the Nokia 7 Plus.

The other files in the screenshot tell us something about the camera features: panorama, slow motion, time-lapse, pro mode, and telephoto. We’re guessing the camera app will have these features. Let’s wait and see for the official Nokia announcement.

VIA: NPU