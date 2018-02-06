More Galaxy devices are set to receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update. We’ve shown you a list recently of all the Samsung devices that may receive Android Oreo update. Aside from the Galaxy S8, the Galaxy A5, Galaxy S7, and Galaxy Tab S3 will get a taste of the cookie. In the next three weeks and before the Mobile World Congress 2018 opens, expect more devices to get the Oreo. Samsung needs to do this because new devices will roll out soon not just from the South Korean tech giant but also from other OEMs.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 may receive public Oreo build before February ends. It’s already delayed because it was promised for January. The beta program has ended but the South Korean tech giant needs to do some more adjustments. Dolby Atmos audio has been added while DeX on non-Samsung docks has been disabled.

Development for Oreo on Galaxy S7/S7 Edge, Galaxy A3, Galaxy A5 (2017), and Galaxy Tab S3 has begun. This has been confirmed already. It’s only a matter of time before Samsung makes the official announcement and rollout.

The Galaxy S8 Oreo isn’t here yet so it may take a while or perhaps just after the S8 gets a bite off the dessert. It’s happening but then Google is scheduled to reveal the next Android P offering. Let’s wait and see.

