Another LG smartphone is getting an update. The LG V60 ThinQ 5G can now be updated to Android 11 from Android 10. This is according to both T-Mobile and Verizon as the two are rolling out software updates for the LG phone. The update for the LG V60 ThinQ 5G by Verizon enables 5G standalone, February 2021 Security Patch, and addition updates and improvements. This major update comes a year after the LG V60 ThinQ 5G launched with a large display and a 5000mAh battery.

Before this release, T-Mobile‘s last time to post an update was in November 2020. That one was for the November 2020 Security Patch. This time, the new mobile OS version allows the phone to enjoy 5G standalone. The same is available for those on Verizon.

For both networks, make sure that your phone’s battery is fully charged. You also need to be connected to a reliable wireless network. To start, check first if the new release is ready for your LG V60 ThinQ 5G. Check Settings> System> About phone> Software info. You can also choose to update automatically over the air (OTA). (Settings > System > Update center > System update)

LG V60 ThinQ 5G Android 11 Update

Interestingly for Verizon, the software version V600VM20a only brings the January 2021 Android Security Patch Level. Verizon has listed the changes on Notifications, Wireless Emergency Alert, Tap & pay, Mobile Hotspot, Camera, and and Settings. Check out the improved Conversation bubbles, Applications and Menu update, Tap and pay, Mobile Hotspot settings, and Tutorial slider on Camera among others.