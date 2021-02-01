Android 11 Beta Preview for the LG Velvet was announced last December. Owners of the LG phone have only been waiting for the release. Over the weekend, the other South Korean tech giant did release an update that brings Android 11 topped by LG UX 10. Before we finally know about the fate of the LG Rollable Phone and other devices lined up by the company for this year, LG has rolled out a software update for one of its a major phones. The LG Velvet is now ready for Android 11.

The update is only for those LG Velvet units in South Korea, at least, for now. We can expect other key markets will receive the same. The latest update weights 2251MB. Make sure you have the required free storage or even more.

Android 11 LG UX 10 Details

This is expected to include the latest January security patch. It’s not clear what the Android OS upgrades are but this is a major update. New features and enhancements we know about Android 11 can be expected like the changes on the informational pop-up window during calls, notification bar point color settings, and changes on the volume adjustment interface on the LG Velvet.

The LG UX 10 Android 11 update may also include a message bubble function, as well as, function to view deleted notification history. There is also that ‘Allow this time only’ feature that will allow permission once when running a mobile app. Wait for an OTA notification or simply check the LG Quick Help app to see if the new version is available.