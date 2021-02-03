The future of the LG Rollable Phone and other LG smartphones may be unclear but the LG Wing will continue to fly. We’re not sure how much higher but it’s getting a bit of improvement with the addition of C-band access. Specifically, the LG Wing, as well as, the Google Pixel 5 are having access to C-band 5G frequencies. This means the phones will offer faster mobile Internet connectivity as made possible by Verizon. The change will roll out this 2021 and go on until next year.

FCC 5G C-Band Permission

The FCC has recently authorized the Pixel 5 to use the new 5G airwaves so if you have the Google phone, you may be able to connect faster soon. There is no official announcement but the good news was sighted on the commission’s website. Filings were discovered to be “class 2 permissive change” which refers to the authorization to use new frequency bands or radio abilities.

Both Google and LG were given permission for the Pixel 5 and the Wing. We can also expect more OEMs and more devices plus more carriers will make similar announcements since C-band frequencies are really faster. They are faster compared to UWB 5G and 5G mmWave.

At the moment, only AT&T and Verizon are offering such support. To compare, C-band has longer range than the UWB 5G of Verizon. C-band networks are not fully operational yet but they will be later this 2021 or early next year.

The FCC documents were for AT&T and Verizon LG Wing only. We’re not sure about the T-Mobile version but it may follow soon. Note that these carriers have already spent billions of dollars to bid for C-band airwaves in the US.

The LG Wing and the Pixel 5 join the iPhone 12 series and the Samsung Galaxy S21 phones to have C-band support. Let’s wait and see for more phones to be added to the list.