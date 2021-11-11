A new system update is available for the Pixel phones. If you’re wondering what version it is, it comes after the final build of the Android 12 that was released last month. That one included the security patch for November. A few Pixel phone owners have reportedly received a notification that says a new OTA is ready. However, it appears to be just the same as the last Android 12 update. It was a simple update that has been appearing on notifications of those who own Pixel devices.

The OTA is no longer available as of this moment. Google said it has resolved issue. If you receive a notification about an Android 12 update being available, please ignore.

It appears to be a mistake so don’t worry about having to update again. If your Pixel 3a to Pixel 5a isn’t updated to Android 12 yet, you can do so now. Make sure you have more than 1.5GB of free storage space for the update to work properly.

If you see a new OTA today, you may choose to ignore. It’s basically the same Android 12 version that was previously released. Others are also saying it appears to be Verizon-exclusive but Google accidentally rolled it out.

The Android developers seem to be busy working on several Android 12 updates and releases. The Pixel phones are ready to get the new Android. Other OEMs have also announced related changes on some of their flagship phones. We know it’s coming to Xiaomi and Redmi devices, the ASUS ZenFone and ROG Phone series, Samsung Galaxy S21, and more devices from OPPO and Realme.