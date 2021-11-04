Android 12 is ready for most Pixel devices. Other OEMs have also started making related announcements that the new Android OS version will be rolling out for their devices. We already know the ASUS ZenFone and ROG Phone series will get it. Samsung has released One UI 4 based on Android 12. OPPO phones are also set to receive the new Android OS. As for Xiaomi, the Chinese OEM has also started on working on the Android 12 build for most Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones.

The Android 12 custom ROMs are already available for some devices and the list includes Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones. Xiaomi has actually released an Android 12 update list.

The list is long but it’s good to know Xiaomi devs are putting in a lot of work. At the moment, there are over a dozen of devices in internal beta of Android 12. They are as follows: Xiaomi Civi, Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 series, Xiaomi 11i, Mi 11 Lite (4G/5G/NE), Mi 10 series, Redmi Note 11 series, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi Note 10 series, Redmi Note 8, Poco X3 Pro, and the Poco M3 Pro 5G.

Some phones have received stable Android: Xiaomi Mi 11i, 11X Pro, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro+, Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra. A slew of Redmi and POCO devices are getting the same: Redmi 10X series, Redmi Nore 9 series, Redmi K30 series, POCO X2, POCO X3, POCO X3 NFC, and POCO M3/M2 Pro.

These Mi devices will be updated to Android 12: Mi Note 10 Lite, Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro/Mi CC9 Pro, and even the Mi MIX Fold. Unfortunately, these models won’t be updated: Mi 9 series, Mi CC9/CC9 Meitu, Redmi K20 series, Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9 series, Redmi Note 9 series, Redmi 10X 4G, POCO C3, and POCO M2/M2 Reloaded.