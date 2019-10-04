The ASUS ZenFone 6 has been out in the market for several months now. It has already reached DxOMark with decent scores. The smartphone has been tested again with a change in scores. The ASUS smartphone was earlier described as something would ‘Defy Ordinary’ but we can’t really say it has made an impression among the newest premium flagships today. What makes it remarkable though is the flip camera design that allows free-angle shooting. This means the high-specced cameras can be used for both regular and selfie photos.

To review, the key camera specs of the ASUS ZenFone 6 include a motorized flip-up dual camera that consists of a 48MP Sony IMX586 Quad-Bayer 1/2-inch sensor (26mm-equivalent f/1.8 aperture) and 13MP Ultra-wide sensor (11mm-equivalent f/2.4 aperture lens), PDAF & laser autofocus, Dual-LED flash, 4K recording, and Gyro-EIS video stabilization. The new DxOmark results now include the ultra-wide cam just in case you’re wondering why it was tested again. New score is 104.

The ASUS ZenFone 6 still offers accurate and fast autofocus, well-controlled noise in all lighting conditions, pleasant color rendering in most conditions, and accurate exposure plus white balance in flash night portraits. Video recording is also good showing fast and accurate autofocus, effective stabilization in bright light, vivid color under indoor and outdoor lighting, and good detail in all conditions.

The phone isn’t perfect as it presents exposure instabilities in all conditions (photo and video) and loss of very fine detail in most conditions. When using the ultra-wide camera, there are low detail and visible artifacts. You may also low detail in medium to long-range zoom shots. The visible noise in low light, white balance color casts in some conditions, and Judder/aliasing/moiré effects are often present.

When it comes to the selfie camera, the Asus ZenFone 6 scored 98. Using the same camera system for selfies, the photos show good detail and efficient noise reduction on faces, accurate and repeatable autofocus at all shooting distances, pleasant skin tones white balance in most conditions, accurate depth estimation in bokeh mode, and generally accurate target exposure on faces. Videos also offer accurate face exposure, decent stabilization, low noise levels on faces in bright light/indoor conditions, and good detail on faces in all conditions.