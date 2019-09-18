Out in time for ASUS’ 30th year anniversary, the Taiwanese tech giant rolled out the ASUS ZenFone 6 Edition 30. It scored decently on DxOMark and was made ready for custom developers and different platforms. The device received a Google Camera port. It boasts some unique design. It has since received the June security patch and support for ARCore. The phone recently went up for pre-order in the US and it’s now available in the market–almost a year after ASUS ZenFone 6 prototype images surfaced online.

Specifically, the ASUS ZenFone 6 30 Edition is now available. The phone features a large 6.4-inch FHD+ screen with NanoEdge display, 92% screen-to-body ratio, 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, 12GB RAM, 512GB onboard storage, LTE connectivity, and a 48MP flip camera. The phone offers Dual SIM support and comes equipped with US warranty. The 48MP primary camera is joined by a 13MP wide-angle camera. The revolutionary flip camera offers auto panorama, front ultrawide shots, free-angle shooting, and front high-resolution.

The smartphone is also powered by a 5000mAh battery with QuickCharge 4.0 support. As promised, it’s ready to ‘Defy Ordinary‘. It only runs on Android Pie 9.0 but we’re assuming it will be ready for Android 10.

The ASUS ZenFone 6 Edition 30 comes in Matte Black as an exclusive color. It shows a concentric-circle iconic pattern. There’s an all-screen NanoEdge display and HDR+ Technology for more stunning daylight shots.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 allows a powerful performance and graphics power, Smart Key for one-click access to a favorite app, and dual stereo speakers. The Flip Camera is powerful and sturdy enough, thanks to a high-precision stepper motor. There is a G-sensor that helps detect drops and turns.

The ASUS ZenFone 6 30 Edition is priced at $899.99. You can also pay as low as $75/month for one whole year. You can buy the Android phone directly from the ASUS Store.