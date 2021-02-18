Amazon is working on another important product: Fire TV. No, we won’t see a new Fire TV model but its user interface will be revamped. The new Fire TV UI will also be available for the Amazon Fire TV Cube and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. The changes will be ready next month and will deliver a more user-friendly user interface. Amazon is said to be focusing on live content and profiles. They also won’t be just the aesthetics but bring a totally new experience.

Fire TV Improvements

Profiles on Fire TV devices will be added. Amazon will also bring more personalization for every family member. App previews will be added. Other possible changes include a systemwide watchlist apart from the dynamic row ordering and better integration of plugs for other streaming services.

The Amazon Fire TV user interface was first introduced with new look and user profiles last December. That was after the updated hands-free Alexa support. The Fire TV Cube also received a two-way video calling feature last year.

The navigation bar has been further simplified as described. You can set and see your favorite apps plus dedicated areas for different content or information. They won’t need any payment or subscriptions. The search is also simpler now as you can begin looking for results by categories set by Amazon.

Amazon Fire TV New UI

Next month, these changes will be available to more Fire TV streaming devices like the 3rd-gen Fire TV, original and 2nd-gen Fire TV Cube, and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote. Older models will receive the same improvements and even those TVs with built-in Fire TV OS will get them.

Expect an improved content-first user experience on your Fire TV. At launch, you will just see the movies and TV shows first instead of apps. You will be directed to a TV home screen instead of being shown apps to choose from on your Fire TV device.

Let’s wait and see for the official announcement. If you own an Amazon Fire TV (any model mentioned above), you may want to watch out for alerts or notifications that a software update is ready for your device. After the update has rolled out, expect a better user interface and media streaming experience all the time, right at the comfort of your home.