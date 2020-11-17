For video streaming services, one of the things that they have to aim for is to be available on as many platforms and devices as possible to make it easier for people to find and watch them. If you were looking for the relatively newer HBO Max on your Amazon devices, you would have been disappointed. But it looks like that will not be a problem soon. HBO Max will finally be available on Amazon Fire tablets, Fire TV streaming devices, and Fire TV Edition smart TVs.

Amazon says their tens of millions of customers in the US will finally be able to watch their favorite HBO Max series and movies on their Fire devices. You’ll be able to watch new HBO Max originals like Raised by Wolves, Lovelife, and Sesame Street friends as well as all the various series from HBO’s catalog of award-winning and acclaimed series like Game of Thrones, Westworld, Leftovers, Sopranos, Watchmen, etc. And of course you’ll be able to watch tons of movies from the Warner Media library.

But in case you’re confused and think you’ll be able to get the streaming service for free, you’ll need to have either a subscription to HBO Max itself or an HBO subscription through their Prime Video Channels. So the “no additional cost” mentioned in the press release means those who are already subscribed to HBO will be able to access HBO Max. But if you not have then you’ll have to subscribe for around $15 a month.

By November 17, you’ll be able to tell your digital voice assistant, “Alexa, find HBO Max.” But of course, you’ll have to have a Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote or an Amazon Echo device paired to your Fire TV and with Alexa built-in. For Amazon Fire tablets, you can just simply fire up the HBO Max app to access the movies and TV shows available in the app. The addition of this service to Amazon means almost all of the streaming services are now available for its users.

With the holiday season upon us, one gift idea for your loved ones would be a subscription to a streaming service. There are tons now out there aside from HBO Max so choosing which one will depend on the devices you have at home and which ecosystem they’re most used to. HBO and WarnerMedia are hoping for a piece of that sweet streaming video pie.