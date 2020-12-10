Amazon has been working on a number of updates recently. For one, Amazon Music is bringing music videos to Unlimited subscribers. Fire TV Cube has also received a two-way video calling feature. The user interface of Fire TV has been redesigned as well. It delivers a more personalized and more intuitive interface. The rollout is incremental so you will have to wait for your Fire TV device to receive the said update. The first to receive it will be the new Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite announced a few months ago.

The third-gen Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite will get this udpate. You will immediately notice the new look and feel especially on the Home screen. The main navigation menu is now placed at the center of the screen.

The tile grid has been retained below the content art area. The main bar provides access to a user’s library, live content, and search feature. The smaller tiles along the menu bar are for some of your key apps.

The Find menu has been revised. You will see key genres and categories plus profile select. A maximum of six profiles can be made on the Fire TV interface.

You may also notice better integration with Alexa. Note that Alexa is regularly updated for Fire TV. Last October, the hands-free Alexa support has also been improved. You may also check out the additional Live TV streaming apps and discovery feature.