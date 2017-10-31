Believe it or not, the Action Launcher has been around for over four years now. It was launched back in 2013 and now it’s on version 30. You may say that is a lot of versions but it only proves that the developers behind it are regularly working on the app. It doesn’t mean it has too many bugs and issues. It means the app works and has many users.

Just earlier this month, the Action Launcher was updated with the Pixel 2-style search bar. This after bringing Oreo’s adaptive icons to more devices, weather widget, and better theming options.

The latest update adds a Glance widget which is a dedicated search box icon editor. This allows users to theme icons in Google colors. Those using Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8 will notice improved support for the Action Launcher. If you’re familiar with the AdaptivePack, know that there are new icons numbering to 250.

The new ‘At a Glance’ widget shows the date, weather, and next calendar appointment. It also improves further the dock search bar customizations. There is a dedicated icon editor now that adds dock icon themes. The dynamic clock icon now supports Adaptive Icons while the TouchWiz icon style is also now supported.

