Give notice to Action Launcher one of the more popular launchers in recent years. That popularity is mainly because the updates have been regular coming from its developer, Chris Lacy. The whole experience is now getting even better with Action Launcher version 27. So get ready for this new update.

Action Launcher 27 now brings a new weather widget for devices running Android 6.0 Marshmallow or later, which allows you to change the temperature units, update frequency, and geofence radius. This one is very much like the one on the Pixel Launcher.

The biggest highlight of this new update are certainly the new customization options. You can now change the transparency of the All Apps page, Quickbar, folders, shutters, and more via Action Launcher’s Quicktheme menu. App Shortcuts and Notification Dots can now be set to match the color of your wallpaper or app icon, which is certainly a nice touch.

If you want this new update, go ahead and visit the Play Store and update your Action Launcher app.

VIA: The Blerg