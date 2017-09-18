One of Android Oreo’s features is adaptive icons, which aims to give you a uniform shape of icons on your home screen. Unfortunately, not a lot of us are using a device powered by Android Oreo at the moment – there are only a few of those. Enter those cool launcher apps to the rescue, giving you adaptive icons for devices powered by Android Lollipop or better – one of those is Action Launcher.

We like Action Launcher, owner and developer Chris Lacy has done a great job of keeping the app up to date with lots of cool features. For adaptive icons, he’s employing the use of a separate app called “Adaptive Pack” – for a cost. Right now, Adaptive Pack is available for a 30% discount at only USD$3.00. The normal pricing will be USD$4.99.

A lot of people are asking why Lacy would do this, especially since Nova Launcher is offering adaptive icons at no extra cost. Lacy has explained himself in a blog post – but he is basically saying that a lot of work has gone into Adaptive Pack as a whole. He is also saying that Adaptive Pack is better than Nova Launcher in some aspects of executing the adaptive icons feature.

So if you’re convinced, you can get the Adaptive Pack app via Google Play Store. Of course, you will have to have Action Launcher installed first – that has a cost of its own.

SOURCE: +ChrisLacy