After unveiling the Blade V8 Pro at CES 2017 and listing the Axon 7 Mini with a discounted price at Newegg, ZTE continues by launching the

Nougat beta program for ZMax Pro. This actually follows after the Android 7.0 preview application for Axon 7 users. Registration is now open for all ZMax Pro users who’ve only been waiting for the Beta Program and the actual release of the software update.

Android Nougat running on the ZMax Pro is finally becoming a reality. It’s expected since ZTE has been busy releasing updates lately. If you’re interested to get on the Beta Program and be part of the Software Beta testing, sign up HERE.

This news is interesting because ZMax Pro is just a budget-friendly phone, low-specced ZTE phone. Testing out Android Nougat OS for its $99 smartphone says a lot about the company–that it’s not mainly concerned with the premium flagship phones.

Make sure you have an account on the Z-Community so you can access the ZTE ZMax Pro’s registration page. Provide your name, phone number, and email address. You will then be sent a link to use the debugging tool for the beta. This one is limited in the United States so don’t be surprised if you’re in China or other country outside the US and cannot access the feature.

VIA: XDA