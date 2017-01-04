Aside from the Hawkeye, ZTE is also showing off a new Blade phone. This ZTE Blade V8 Pro has just launched at the CES grounds in Las Vegas after that leak last December. The phone is not just the Blade V8 but a V8 Pro. We’re assuming specs are more high-end, making the phone as the next premium flagship device.

The ZTE Blade line has been out for years. We’ve seen the Blade Q Mini, Blade L2, Blade Vec 3G and 4G, and the Blade S6 the past years. This new ZTE Blade V8 Pro seems to be more high end despite the sub $230 price. The phone is definitely packed with specs and features that are mostly found in other flagship phones such as the dual-lens camera and fingerprint sensor. There’s also a dual SIM slot plus microSD card slot for storage expansion.

If you’re in the US, you can get one for only $299.98 straight from zteusa.com, Newegg, B&H, or Amazon. It’s still on pre-order though but the Android phone should be available very soon–way ahead of that ZTE Hawkeye. These retailers will release the Blade V8 Pro unlocked so you can use it with any GSM/UMTS/LTE network.

ZTE is starting the year right with this Blade V8 Pro launch because the features are impressive for such an affordable price. Other specs include the following: 5.5 inch Full HD display, Gorilla Glass 3.0 screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, X9 LTE, 3140mAh battery, Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 technology, fingerprint sensor, and dual 13MP cameras.