The holidays aren’t exactly over. Well, some of you may still have that “hangover” from the New Yea’s Eve celebration but it’s back to work for most people. As for ZTE, this Chinese OEM is putting one of its bestsellers in the discounted list. The ZTE Axon 7 Mini which was teased, announced, and featured is now available with a $100 discount. The company has recently made public a price cut making the smartphone now affordable for only $199.

The new price is down from $299. We have no idea if this is permanent or just a limited time promo but those who have been waiting for this particular mobile device are encouraged to avail of the smartphone right now. The new price is for the 32GB 4G LTE, Unlocked variant of the ZTE Axon 7 Mini.

To review, the ZTE phone comes equipped with a 5.2-inch AMOLED screen display, 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution, 3GB RAM, Qualcomm MSM8952 Snapdragon 617 processor, Adreno 405, 16MP rear camera, 8MP front-facing camera, dual stereo speaker, Dolby ATMOS technology, Fingerprint scanner, and a 2705mAh non-removable battery.

The phone also features support for QuickCharge 2.0, USB Type-C, and ZTA Axon Passport 2.0 on top of Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. This unlocked phone can be used with any subscription plan from MetroPCS, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Cricket among others.

VIA: Newegg