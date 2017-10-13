ZTE launched the Nubia Z17 and Z17 Lite a few months ago after being leaked several times. The Nubia Z17 arrived with 6GB RAM and Snapdragon 835 processor but an 8GB RAM variant also showed up. Meanwhile, the Nubia Z17 Lite was announced with the same design but with lower specs. Two new variants have been announced by the Chinese OEM: the ZTE Nubia Z17S and the ZTE Nubia Z17 miniS. Try not to be confused here as ZTE simply added an ‘S’ to the names.

Of course, there have been changes to the specs and features. The ZTE Nubia Z17S sports a 5.73-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ration, Gorilla Glass display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, 6GB or 8GB RAM, 12MP and 23MP dual rear cameras, 5MP + 5MP front-facing camera setup, and a 3100 mAh battery with 26W fast charging. If you notice, the phone now has dual cameras at the front so your selfies are guaranteed to be better.

You can choose between the Blue or the Black version with either 6GB or 8GB RAM. Pricing is set at CNY2,999 ($456) and CNY3,999 ($608), respectively. Pre-order is now active but will only go on until the 19th of October at JD.com, the same day it will also go on sale.

As for the ZTE Nubia Z17 miniS, this device is also an upgraded version with Android Nougat 7.1, Nubia 5.0 UI, dual cameras on both rear and front, bigger 3200 mAh battery, Snapdragon 653 processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB built-in storage, and a fingerprint scanner in front. Available colors are Deep Blue, Black Gold, and Aegean Blue. The latter is slightly more expensive at CNY2,099 ($319) while the first two cost CNY1,999 which is about $304. The official sale will begin on October 19 but you can pre-order for one now at JD.com.

SOURCE: Nubia (1),(2)