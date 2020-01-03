The ZTE Axon 10s Pro was announced last year. It was said to be your next 5G smartphone but there was no detail on the exact launch date. The device has recently reached TENAA which means the Android phone will be released in China very soon. The listing offers some information like the basic specs: a 6.47-inch FHD+ OLED screen, an in-display fingerprint sensor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM, 128/256/512GB onboard storage, and a 3900mAh battery.

ZTE’s next flagship phone series comes in three RAM and storage variants: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and 256GB memory, and 12GB RAM plus 512GB built-in storage. When it comes to imaging, there is a triple rear camera systeM: 48MP primary, 20MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto with a 3x optical zoom lens. The phone is powered by the latest Android 10 0S.

TENAA has shared some images of the Axon 10s Pro. It will remind you of other ZTE devices. It looks nice in black and blue accentuated by the deep red power button. The front looks like any other phone display but we can’t see the selfie camera and the bezels clearly.

The ZTE Axon 10S Pro 5G offers 5G connectivity. We’re adding the phone to our shortlist of 5G phones. We have a feeling more 5G phones not only from ZTE will be introduced this year.