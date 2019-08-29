Guess who’s back in the US? The brand hasn’t really been gone but there have been challenges the past year. ZTE has always been a popular name in the United States as one of the top phone suppliers in the country until last year when a defense policy bill was signed by President Trump that banned Huawei and ZTE. The Chinese OEM didn’t stop making new phones but it’s only now that it’s releasing a new one in the US. The ZTE Axon 10 Pro that was revealed earlier this year as the OEM’s first 5G flagship smartphone is now out.

Interestingly, there is no mention of 5G support in the US version. The phone is simply called Axon 10 Pro. There is no 5G in the end. It can be assumed it’s not compatible with the 5G networks in the country.

ZTE has released the Axon 10 Pro as an obvious follow-up to the Axon 9 Pro. It boasts another elegant and sleek design with 3D curved glass front screen and back cover. The device looks and feels premium because it is a flagship model from ZTE. It’s not exactly budget-friendly but still affordable at $549 for most people in the world where premium phones from top OEMs could go on for $900 or over a thousand dollars.

ZTE Axon 10 Pro comes with a large 6.47-inch on-cell quad-curved display, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor, 256GB onboard storage using an F2FS file system, microSD card slot for extra storage up to 2TB, and a 4000mAh battery. When it comes to imaging, expect the following to work: AI Portrait Lighting Adjustment, AI scene recognition, and AI Motion Capture. There’s also a 20x zoom, optical and digital zoom, new portrait types, and smart tracking. The triple rear camera system consists of a 48MP cam with f/1.7 aperture, 8MP Telephoto Camera with Super Night view, 20MP Wide-angle with 3x optical and 20x digital zoom. There’s the Dual LED-Flash pack, 20MP AI portrait bokeh, and support for Google Photos.

Other features of the ZTE Axon 10 Pro include facial recognition, in-display fingerprint sensor, and an RBG sensor to adjust the temperature of the screen when in reading mode or when indoors/outdoors. Pre-order has started on zteusa.com, B&H Photo, Newegg Inc, and other stores. The 12GB RAM version of the phone costs $599.